Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

ISRG stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $418.15. 1,733,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,365. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $419.17. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,583 shares of company stock valued at $15,785,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.