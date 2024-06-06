Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Cut by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,670 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco QQQ worth $304,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $462.98. 15,778,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,635,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $441.29 and a 200 day moving average of $426.27. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $464.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

