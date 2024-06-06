Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Bought by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned 1.84% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 144,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSVM traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

