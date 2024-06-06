Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.17. Invesque shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Invesque Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.10, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$9.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

