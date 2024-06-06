Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 57,733 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 228% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,617 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $33.66.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

