Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 57,733 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 228% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,617 put options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $33.66.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
