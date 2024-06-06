IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.96

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 13974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $603.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFXI. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,963,000.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

