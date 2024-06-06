iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Trading Down 1.2%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 2,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $160.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 8.78% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

