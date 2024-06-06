iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.98 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 11,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 73,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $446.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEZU. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,259 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 278,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

