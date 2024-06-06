iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTFGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 158,057 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 119,994 shares.The stock last traded at $30.41 and had previously closed at $30.62.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,352.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

