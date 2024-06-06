iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.62. 956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF USD (ITDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

