iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.88

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.88 and last traded at $73.88, with a volume of 2512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.75.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $907.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3,134.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 45,573 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

