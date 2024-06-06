iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.76

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.76 and last traded at $112.57, with a volume of 62736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.43.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

