iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38,539.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 120,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,858 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 87,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 585,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,373,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,493,246. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

