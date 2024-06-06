iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.85. 219,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,065. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.07.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

