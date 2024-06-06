ITE Group (LON:ITE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.50

ITE Group plc (LON:ITE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.50 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.07). ITE Group shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 643,581 shares.
ITE Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.50. The stock has a market cap of £611.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.67.
ITE Group Company Profile
ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.
