J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $110.33, but opened at $114.37. J. M. Smucker shares last traded at $115.45, with a volume of 346,826 shares traded.

The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

