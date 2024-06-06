J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.30

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and traded as high as $44.50. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 377 shares trading hands.

J.W. Mays Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

