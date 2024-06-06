Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.29.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $106.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average is $126.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $212.49.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

