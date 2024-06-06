Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.33

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $5.56. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 3,148 shares traded.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $19.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

