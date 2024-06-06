John A. Harris Sells 1,521 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Integer stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.04. 147,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,419. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $123.99.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
