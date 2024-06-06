John A. Harris Sells 1,521 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Integer Price Performance

Integer stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.04. 147,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,419. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Integer

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.