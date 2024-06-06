Joseph Group Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.52. 26,450,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,679,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.