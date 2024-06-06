Joseph Group Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 53,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 271,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $119.08. The stock had a trading volume of 585,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

