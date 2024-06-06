Joseph Group Capital Management Reduces Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Joseph Group Capital Management lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,618,000 after buying an additional 1,507,066 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after acquiring an additional 722,717 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 584,906 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 614,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,183. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.