Joseph Group Capital Management Reduces Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Joseph Group Capital Management lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,618,000 after buying an additional 1,507,066 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after acquiring an additional 722,717 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 584,906 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 614,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,183. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.