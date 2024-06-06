Joseph Group Capital Management Sells 496 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Joseph Group Capital Management reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.01. 89,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,814. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.