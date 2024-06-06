JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,000.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,358.00 to $3,369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,986.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,156.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $3,149.13 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,768.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3,260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,060.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,664.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,538 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $1,427,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $53,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

