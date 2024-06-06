JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $44.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BROS. Wedbush raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Dutch Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.78.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.50.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $6,138,988.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,616,308 shares in the company, valued at $59,560,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $6,138,988.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,560,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,897,907 shares of company stock worth $338,873,481. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

