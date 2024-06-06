JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,341,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the previous session’s volume of 364,221 shares.The stock last traded at $59.75 and had previously closed at $59.60.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,680,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,913,000.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.
