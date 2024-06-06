JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Shares Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.80. 34,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 356,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

