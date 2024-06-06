JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 122.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

JMST traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.59. 305,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

