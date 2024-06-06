Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €35.36 ($38.43) and last traded at €35.66 ($38.76). 39,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.84 ($38.96).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.52.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.