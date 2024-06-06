Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $2.07. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 66,217 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kandi Technologies Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.46 million, a PE ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 102.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 116,184 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

