Karlton D. Johnson Sells 227 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $22,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $142,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MCHP opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $4,449,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,827,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after purchasing an additional 714,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

