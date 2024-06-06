KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. KB Home accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in KB Home by 222,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of KB Home by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 219,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,547. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468 in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KBH. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

