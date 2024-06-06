Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $142.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,982,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 772,849 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $48,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,294,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 157.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 509,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 311,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.