Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,521,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,750,000 after acquiring an additional 396,079 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,288,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,013,000 after acquiring an additional 91,355 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth $19,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 219,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,094. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

