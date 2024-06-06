Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $7,415,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,839,000 after buying an additional 68,987 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 113,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 58,171 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $77.12. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 89.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KALU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

