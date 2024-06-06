Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 69,948 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 431,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

PROG stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 207,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,373. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

