Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3,477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 949,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,346,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after buying an additional 689,941 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after buying an additional 629,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 913,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,178,000 after buying an additional 532,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,742,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

