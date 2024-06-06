Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HHH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

HHH stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.04. 252,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,975. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

