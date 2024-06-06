Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Hilltop by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 81,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,040. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $285.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

