Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,305 Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis in the third quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter worth $14,714,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $3,909,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Insider Activity at Vestis

In other Vestis news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,844,203.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,694.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849.

Vestis Price Performance

Shares of Vestis stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 995,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,059. Vestis Co. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

