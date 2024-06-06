Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,739,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after buying an additional 310,718 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after buying an additional 304,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,412,000 after buying an additional 263,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE EME traded down $4.04 on Thursday, reaching $374.10. 469,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,449. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $172.79 and a one year high of $401.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.93.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

