Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 22,787 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,787 shares during the period. Air Lease comprises about 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Air Lease worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,963. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $530,496.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.