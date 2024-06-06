Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 3,911 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Progress Software worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,019,000 after acquiring an additional 123,157 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,807,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 536,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

PRGS stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $50.06. 482,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,632. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,062.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,941. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

