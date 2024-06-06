Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 3,912 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after acquiring an additional 480,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,829,000 after acquiring an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after acquiring an additional 79,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,247,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,504,000 after acquiring an additional 207,606 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 279,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $67.61 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

