Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 4,582 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of ALLETE worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALLETE stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 420,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.79. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 67.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

