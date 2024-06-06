Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,935 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IGSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.20. 1,733,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,910. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02.
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
