Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.58. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $139.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

