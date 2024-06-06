Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $812.54 million for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 179.04%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

