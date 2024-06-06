Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Trading Up 1.8%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.90 and last traded at $106.90. 7,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 4,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.98.
Kinaxis Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.39.
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kinaxis
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.